Harfst & Associates Inc. Acquires 4,257 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,211,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,665,804,000 after buying an additional 794,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,773,000 after buying an additional 3,140,824 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 22,116,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,845,000 after buying an additional 256,759 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,812,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,714,000 after buying an additional 104,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,863,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,846 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point set a $45.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.53.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $35.85 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.25.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $150,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $191,293.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,075.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,997,842 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

