HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HANG SENG BANK is a world-class financial institution and one of Hong Kong’s largest listed companies in terms of market capitalisation. In keeping with our name, which means ever-growing in Chinese, we are growing alongside our customers. “

Separately, Citigroup upgraded HANG SENG BK LT/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

OTCMKTS HSNGY opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35. HANG SENG BK LT/S has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

HANG SENG BK LT/S Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

