GXChain (GXC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.35 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00004855 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Bit-Z, Binance and Huobi. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $32.13 million and approximately $13.35 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010468 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,870,718 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io . GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en . GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, Bit-Z, BigONE, QBTC, DragonEX, OTCBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

