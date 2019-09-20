GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GTT Communications, Inc. offers cloud networking; high bandwidth IP transit for content delivery and hosting as well as network-to-network carrier interconnects solutions and data connectivity solutions. The company’s network consists of a layer 2 switched Ethernet and IP transit or dedicated internet access. It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. GTT Communications, Inc., formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc., is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GTT. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of GTT Communications from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GTT Communications from $37.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of GTT Communications from $42.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of GTT Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of GTT Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GTT Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.31.

NYSE:GTT opened at $10.05 on Monday. GTT Communications has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.57.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.55). GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $433.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.83) earnings per share. GTT Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GTT Communications will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp acquired 1,050,000 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $9,597,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Brian Thompson sold 2,400 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $40,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 617,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,542,790.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,615,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,274,682 and have sold 20,789 shares valued at $239,080. Insiders own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in GTT Communications by 40.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in GTT Communications by 86.3% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its position in GTT Communications by 67.6% during the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in GTT Communications during the first quarter worth $2,763,000. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its position in GTT Communications by 6.5% during the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 302,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 18,542 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

