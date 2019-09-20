Grin 24-Hour Volume Tops $48.09 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.95 or 0.00019169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Coinall, Hotbit and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $41.67 million and approximately $48.09 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 21,352,020 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, KuCoin, TradeOgre, Coinall, BitForex, Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

