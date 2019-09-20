Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GYC. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. HSBC set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nord/LB set a €21.03 ($24.45) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €23.70 ($27.55).

Shares of Grand City Properties stock opened at €19.93 ($23.17) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.19. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

