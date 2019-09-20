Grainger (LON:GRI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:GRI opened at GBX 250 ($3.27) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 235.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 244.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.56. Grainger has a twelve month low of GBX 204 ($2.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 277.08 ($3.62).

In related news, insider Vanessa Simms acquired 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £300.84 ($393.10).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

