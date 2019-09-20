Graft Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. Graft has a market capitalization of $596,157.00 and approximately $30,683.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Graft has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00726697 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004559 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003320 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000188 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,281,412,441 coins and its circulating supply is 589,309,441 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.