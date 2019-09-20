Graco Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%.

Graco has raised its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Graco has a payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Graco to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

NYSE:GGG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.36. 9,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,909. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.89. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. Graco has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $53.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $428.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Graco’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Graco will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Graco news, Director William J. Carroll sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $279,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on shares of Graco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

