Graco Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%.
Graco has raised its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Graco has a payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Graco to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.
NYSE:GGG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.36. 9,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,909. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.89. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. Graco has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $53.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
In other Graco news, Director William J. Carroll sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $279,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
GGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on shares of Graco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.
About Graco
Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.
