Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Shares Down 5.6%

Gowest Gold Ltd (CVE:GWA) shares were down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26, approximately 700 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 25,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 million and a P/E ratio of -1.71.

About Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA)

Gowest Gold Ltd. operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. It focuses on the delineation and development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Gowest Amalgamated Resources Ltd.

