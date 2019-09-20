Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,721,050 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,454% from the previous session’s volume of 303,707 shares.The stock last traded at $22.01 and had previously closed at $20.75.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on Gossamer Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.97. The company has a current ratio of 17.80, a quick ratio of 17.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts expect that Gossamer Bio Inc will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $994,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 112,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $2,393,106.72. Insiders sold a total of 266,393 shares of company stock worth $5,636,710 over the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,523,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,418,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,992,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

