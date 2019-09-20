Golem Price Reaches $0.0609 on Major Exchanges (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Golem has a market capitalization of $58.78 million and $2.53 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Golem token can now be purchased for $0.0609 or 0.00000598 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, CoinExchange, Poloniex and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00208565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.86 or 0.01205538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00092739 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017586 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020690 BTC.

About Golem

Golem launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 964,450,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official website is golem.network

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Poloniex, Iquant, BitMart, Zebpay, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Tidex, Tux Exchange, Vebitcoin, BitBay, OKEx, Koinex, Bittrex, WazirX, Coinbe, Cryptopia, Livecoin, BigONE, CoinExchange, OOOBTC, Liqui, Bitbns, Braziliex, Ethfinex, Binance, GOPAX, Huobi, YoBit, ABCC, Upbit, Mercatox, DragonEX and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

