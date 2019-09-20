Global X China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Global X China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X China Energy ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 26.87% of Global X China Energy ETF worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global X China Energy ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Energy sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

