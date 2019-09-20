Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Capital from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.33.

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $280.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.17. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $9.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 9.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 125,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 20.8% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 115.2% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 61.5% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 18,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

