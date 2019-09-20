Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.34

Giga-tronics, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.34 and traded as high as $0.35. Giga-tronics shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 1,650 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34.

About Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA)

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets modular test products for electronic warfare in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The Microsource segment develops and manufactures a line of yttrium, iron, and garnet tuned oscillators, filters, and microwave synthesizers for use in operational applications, as well as in manufacturing a range of microwave instruments and devices.

