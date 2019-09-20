Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Earns “Hold” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GTY. ValuEngine upgraded Getty Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Getty Realty stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.91. 122,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $33.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 million. On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.87%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

