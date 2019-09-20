Genesis Vision Price Tops $1.24 on Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 20th. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00012200 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Ovis and IDEX. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, Ovis, IDEX, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

