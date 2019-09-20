Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,541 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.32% of Genesee & Wyoming worth $18,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis lifted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 6,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 361,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,240,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWR. Stephens set a $112.00 price target on Genesee & Wyoming and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Genesee & Wyoming from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.81.

NYSE:GWR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.47. 4,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,329. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $110.99.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $571.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.19 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John C. Hellmann sold 23,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,581,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,984,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

