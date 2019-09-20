General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Set at $5.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) received a $5.00 price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 46.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GE. UBS Group cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Shares of GE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.37. 55,005,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,899,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. General Electric has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 331,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $2,998,423.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 648,159,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,805,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483,976 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 49.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,426,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,499,762,000 after acquiring an additional 148,979,851 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 26.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,565,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,838,441,000 after acquiring an additional 76,193,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 121,783,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,903,000 after acquiring an additional 31,634,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

