General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Set at $5.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) received a $5.00 price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 46.64% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GE. UBS Group cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.
Shares of GE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.37. 55,005,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,899,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. General Electric has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09.
In other news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 331,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $2,998,423.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 648,159,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,805,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483,976 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 49.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,426,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,499,762,000 after acquiring an additional 148,979,851 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 26.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,565,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,838,441,000 after acquiring an additional 76,193,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 121,783,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,903,000 after acquiring an additional 31,634,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.
