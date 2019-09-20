Generac’s (GNRC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Bank of America currently has a $88.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Generac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Generac from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.20.

Get Generac alerts:

NYSE:GNRC opened at $79.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.82.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Generac had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Generac will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $542,015.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell S. Minick sold 10,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $763,342.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,755.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.