GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 8,686,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,264% from the previous session’s volume of 636,857 shares.The stock last traded at $20.80 and had previously closed at $20.59.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GCP. ValuEngine lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $262.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.13 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $13,975,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 80.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2,475.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,792 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

