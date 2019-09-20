Gatcoin Market Cap Reaches $2.23 Million (GAT)

Gatcoin (CURRENCY:GAT) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Gatcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and COSS. In the last seven days, Gatcoin has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gatcoin has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Gatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00210189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.01216844 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00093429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017613 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020644 BTC.

About Gatcoin

Gatcoin’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Gatcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,861,449 tokens. The official website for Gatcoin is www.gatcoin.io . Gatcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gatcoin . Gatcoin’s official Twitter account is @gatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gatcoin Token Trading

Gatcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gatcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gatcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gatcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

