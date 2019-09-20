FUTURAX 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $19,516.00 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. In the last week, FUTURAX has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $10,263.00 and approximately $19,516.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Fatbtc, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00082265 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00390490 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009854 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007128 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000932 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000073 BTC.

FUTURAX Token Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

