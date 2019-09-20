Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Trading Down 0.6%

Funding Circle Holdings PLC (LON:FCH)’s share price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 97.70 ($1.28), 3,769,811 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.30 ($1.28).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Funding Circle in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $339.89 million and a PE ratio of -5.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 111.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 222.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.29.

In other Funding Circle news, insider Andrew Learoyd bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($27,440.22).

About Funding Circle (LON:FCH)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

