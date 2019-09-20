Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.03

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.03 and traded as high as $2.10. Full House Resorts shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 6,166 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 million, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $41.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 31,931 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,311,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 32,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

