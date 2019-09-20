Francis (Frank) Vincent Waters Buys 9,100 Shares of Bigblu Broadband PLC (LON:BBB) Stock

Bigblu Broadband PLC (LON:BBB) insider Francis (Frank) Vincent Waters acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £10,010 ($13,079.84).

Shares of LON BBB remained flat at $GBX 109 ($1.42) during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 35,628 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Bigblu Broadband PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 133 ($1.74). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 109.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 114.92.

BBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bigblu Broadband in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Bigblu Broadband in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective for the company.

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in the United Kingdom, the Nordics, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers rural, last-mile, and emergency communication services via satellite, wireless, and associated technologies; and fiber alternatives.

