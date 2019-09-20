Fountain Hits Market Cap of $1.67 Million (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Fountain token can currently be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and CoinTiger. Fountain has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $163,293.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00208135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.42 or 0.01204513 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00092482 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00017410 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020683 BTC.

Fountain Token Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,204,619,748 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,070,121 tokens. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

