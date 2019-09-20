Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Forward Air worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FWRD traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $63.74. 740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,300. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.54. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $51.54 and a 12-month high of $72.81.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.07 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

In related news, insider Glenn A. Adelaar sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $300,182.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FWRD shares. BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

