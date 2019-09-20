Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Given a $86.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) has been assigned a $86.00 target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.14% from the company’s previous close.

FTV has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen cut Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fortive from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.95.

Shares of FTV stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $68.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,972,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,986. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. Fortive has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 38.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,435,332.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Fortive by 158.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 514.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

