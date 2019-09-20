FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESGG) Declares $0.39 — Dividend

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESGG) announced a — dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3865 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Shares of ESGG traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $100.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.25 and a 200 day moving average of $97.28. FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund has a twelve month low of $79.67 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

