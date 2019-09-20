FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Plans — Dividend of $0.25 (NYSEARCA:QDF)

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) declared a — dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2495 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.38. The stock had a trading volume of 45,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,088. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.74. FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $48.14.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.