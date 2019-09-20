FlexiGroup (ASX:FXL) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.07

FlexiGroup Limited (ASX:FXL) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as A$2.07 ($1.47) and last traded at A$2.02 ($1.43), with a volume of 1461251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$1.97 ($1.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.59. The firm has a market cap of $796.67 million and a PE ratio of 12.70.

FlexiGroup Company Profile (ASX:FXL)

FlexiGroup Limited provides consumer revolving finance, card, leasing, and rental financing services in Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland. It operates through six segments: Certegy, AU Cards, Consumer Leasing, Commercial Leasing, NZ Leasing, and NZ Cards. The company offers leasing services to consumers, businesses, and corporations; and interest free finance to enable customers to facilitate purchases at participating retailer's point of sale and online.

