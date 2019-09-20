FirstService (TSE:FSV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $125.39

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $125.39 and traded as low as $136.74. FirstService shares last traded at $138.66, with a volume of 18,321 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$106.00 price target on FirstService and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get FirstService alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$136.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$125.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.44.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$767.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$738.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Corp will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is -8.55%.

In related news, Director Michael Natale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$138.50, for a total value of C$69,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at C$623,250.

FirstService Company Profile (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.