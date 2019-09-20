FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 142 ($1.86) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 109 ($1.42) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstGroup presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 124.14 ($1.62).

FGP stock opened at GBX 129.80 ($1.70) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.25. FirstGroup has a one year low of GBX 77.95 ($1.02) and a one year high of GBX 132.91 ($1.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -23.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 106.97.

In related news, insider Matthew Gregory purchased 83,440 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £108,472 ($141,737.88). Also, insider Ryan Mangold purchased 47,500 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £56,525 ($73,859.92). Insiders bought 131,331 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,657 over the last three months.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

