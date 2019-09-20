First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Trading 7.9% Higher

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM)’s stock price traded up 7.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$12.24 and last traded at C$12.08, 2,450,189 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 3,036,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FM. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Securities cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.65.

The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion and a PE ratio of 21.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Limited will post 0.6406101 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.32%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

