FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for NAHL Group (LON:NAH)

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of NAHL Group (LON:NAH) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

NAH opened at GBX 123.25 ($1.61) on Tuesday. NAHL Group has a 1-year low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 123.50 ($1.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. NAHL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.63%.

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

