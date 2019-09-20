Financial Survey: Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) versus Crawford United (NASDAQ:CRAWA)

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) and Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mesa Laboratories and Crawford United’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Laboratories $103.14 million 9.46 $7.48 million $5.37 46.35 Crawford United $66.38 million 0.77 $3.61 million $1.52 12.17

Mesa Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Crawford United. Crawford United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mesa Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mesa Laboratories and Crawford United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Laboratories 7.53% 19.67% 13.78% Crawford United 7.36% 46.49% 11.45%

Risk and Volatility

Mesa Laboratories has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crawford United has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Mesa Laboratories pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Crawford United does not pay a dividend. Mesa Laboratories pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mesa Laboratories and Crawford United, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Laboratories 0 1 1 0 2.50 Crawford United 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mesa Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $250.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.45%. Given Mesa Laboratories’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mesa Laboratories is more favorable than Crawford United.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of Mesa Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Mesa Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.9% of Crawford United shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mesa Laboratories beats Crawford United on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness. This segment's products are used in healthcare, pharmaceutical, medical device, food and beverage, industrial hygiene, and environmental air sampling industries. Its Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and testing services. This segment also distributes chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization processes; and cleaning indicators, which are used to assess the effectiveness of cleaning processes. The company's Cold Chain Monitoring segment offers systems, which are used to monitor various environmental parameters, such as temperature, humidity, and differential pressure for use in hospitals, pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers, blood banks, pharmacies, and laboratory environments; parameter monitoring services for products in a cold chain; and consulting services. Its Cold Chain Packaging segment offers packaging development consulting services and thermal packaging products. The company markets its products through distributors in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, Australia, Canada, and Central America. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions. Its customers include health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets. This segment also designs, manufactures, and installs custom air handling equipment under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names. The Industrial Hose segment manufactures and sells flexible interlocking metal hoses primarily to heavy-duty truck manufacturers and aftermarket suppliers, as well as to the agricultural, industrial, and petrochemical markets; and distributes silicone and hydraulic hoses to agriculture and general industrial markets. The company also exports its products to Australia, Canada, England, Mexico, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Hickok Incorporated and changed its name to Crawford United Corporation in May 2019. Crawford United Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

