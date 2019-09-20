Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nomura set a $29.00 price target on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.83. 5,909,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,215,632. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $30.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 18th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

In other news, Director Evan Bayh bought 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,045.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $743,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,186,975.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

