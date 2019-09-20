Fidelity Targeted Emerging Markets Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEM) Announces $0.23 — Dividend

Fidelity Targeted Emerging Markets Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEM) announced a — dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.226 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

NYSEARCA FDEM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.17. 858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $24.40. Fidelity Targeted Emerging Markets Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Targeted Emerging Markets Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Targeted Emerging Markets Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.