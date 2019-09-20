Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Southpoint Capital Advisors LP

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs accounts for approximately 3.9% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $104,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 503.6% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1,042.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 40,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,488,052.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,054 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,053.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark L. Heimbouch sold 111,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $14,983,768.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,744,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,737 shares of company stock worth $44,517,690 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,430. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.28. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $141.35. The company has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a $147.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $171.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.95.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

