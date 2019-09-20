Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Plans — Dividend of $0.19

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) declared a — dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.186 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,767. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $41.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.92.

