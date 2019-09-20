Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEARCA:FIVA)

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA) announced a — dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.176 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

NYSEARCA FIVA traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $21.54. 2,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,012. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $23.24.

