FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 995,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,248 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $44,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in FibroGen by 672.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in FibroGen by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter worth $39,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FibroGen by 9.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FibroGen by 6.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FibroGen alerts:

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,201 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $132,457.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,114,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elias Kouchakji sold 2,873 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $129,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,397,884. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

FGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised FibroGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,811. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FibroGen Inc has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.72.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $1.75. The business had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.03 million. FibroGen had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 335.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.