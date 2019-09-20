Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) fell 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.21, 732,445 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 731,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSM. BidaskClub raised Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley set a $5.00 price objective on Ferroglobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.57.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $221.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.27.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $409.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.01 million. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 255.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,757,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,094 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at $2,044,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 274.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 712,800 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 81.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,568,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 705,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 308.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 690,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 521,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

