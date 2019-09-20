Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Down 8.4%

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.34, 5,198,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 86% from the average session volume of 2,791,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTCH. BTIG Research began coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Farfetch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Farfetch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.23.

Get Farfetch alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 40.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 44,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 2,210.6% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,859,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,655 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the second quarter worth about $305,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 7,657.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 213.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 78,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 53,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.