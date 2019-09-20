FansTime Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.87 Million (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, FansTime has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $112,040.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, FCoin, HADAX and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009870 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00209858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.48 or 0.01206631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00093110 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017654 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020786 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinEgg, CoinMex, Bit-Z, FCoin and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.