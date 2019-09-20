Family Management Corp Increases Stake in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN)

Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) by 103.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,025 shares during the period. Family Management Corp owned about 0.18% of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MHN. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE MHN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,187. Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0445 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.