Family Management Corp Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,259 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.3% of Family Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,814 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $116.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.42 and a 200 day moving average of $106.38. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $331.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,306. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.76.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

