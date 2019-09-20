Family Management Corp Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,259 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.3% of Family Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,814 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WMT opened at $116.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.42 and a 200 day moving average of $106.38. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $331.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76.
In other Walmart news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,306. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.76.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
