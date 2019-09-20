Family Management Corp Grows Stock Position in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Family Management Corp increased its holdings in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHY. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,364,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,019,000 after buying an additional 421,249 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,223,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,991,000 after buying an additional 136,362 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,443,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 201,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 52,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after buying an additional 48,708 shares in the last quarter.

GHY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,908. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $14.69.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

