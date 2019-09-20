Family Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK)

Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,675 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the second quarter worth $76,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 24.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the second quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the second quarter valued at $510,000.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd alerts:

Shares of NRK stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 49,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,562. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.